‘He enjoyed life’: Family mourns baby boy who drowned at Margate home

A baby boy died in an apparent drowning at his Margate home on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Northwest 79th Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, where they performed CPR on the baby until fire rescue crews arrived and took over, Lt. Michael Druzbik, a spokesperson for Margate Police, said in an email Wednesday evening. The child was taken to Broward Health Coral Springs, where he was pronounced dead.

Legend Love was supposed to celebrate his second birthday next month, his grandfather Anthony Johnson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel Wednesday.

The home officers were called to Tuesday is Johnson’s, where he said his daughter, who is Legend’s mother, and Legend also lived with him. Johnson said he came home early from work because he was feeling ill, and went to sleep in his room.

Legend was being watched by a family friend, Johnson said, while his mother was at work as a nurse at the same hospital Legend was transported to. Johnson said he saw the family friend and Legend in the living room together when he came home; he said he fell asleep and woke up to the family friend’s screams.

“I jump up and panic,” he said. “When I look outside, she has the baby in her hand.”

Johnson called 911. He said first responders “did what they could do” but “it was probably just a little bit too late for us.”

Johnson said Legend was a baby who was always “just happy,” jumping and skipping around, who found a toy in anything and who would “take you by the arm and lead you” if he wanted something to eat. He described him as simply “fun.”

“He enjoyed life. Every moment he was around — he enjoyed life … My daughter and her husband (gave) me this opportunity to raise a grandkid, which I enjoyed so much,” he said.

Margate Police said as of Wednesday, no charges are planned.

Florida for years been ranked the highest in the country for unintentional drowning deaths of children between 1 and 4 years old, according to the Florida Department of Health.

So far in 2024, 18 children have died from drowning across the state. Most were between 1 and 3 years old, according to Department of Children and Families data. Four of the 18 who died were in South Florida.

In 2023, at least 99 children died from drowning, according to the DCF data. The majority of the fatalities were between 1 and 3 years old. Of the total, 20 children who died were in South Florida.

Two young children were found unresponsive in the pool of a Hollywood Airbnb last June and died. Their family was visiting from out of state, Medical Examiner’s Office records said.

The Airbnb had chimes on the door to signal when one was opened, however the sound device on the door leading to the pool, which was found open, was not working, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office report.

Two children who were found unresponsive in Hollywood pool have died, police say

A 6-year-old boy died after he drowned in a canal in Tamarac in February 2023. The boy had been reported missing that afternoon.

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance recommends the following safety measures:

Barriers, like four-sided, self-closing fences and safety covers, and various alarm systems.

Constant adult supervision when children are near water.

Learning how to swim. The American Academy of Pediatrics says children as young as 1 can benefit from swim lessons.

Use life jackets when on or around open, natural bodies of water.

Be ready for an emergency by keeping a phone near pools and learning and practicing CPR.