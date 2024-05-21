'I enjoyed helping people': Foster retires from Community Action Board

Don Foster, seen here with Executive Director Julie Bolen, recently celebrated is retirement from the Ross County Community Action board on May 15, 2024.

CHILLICOTHE — After 20 years of serving on the Community Action Board in Ross County, Don Foster is officially retiring.

Foster eagerly joined the board as the NAACP representative after moving to Chillicothe. He had previously served on the Washington Courthouse board. Foster said he was "pleased" to be able to serve. His giving spirit was something instilled in him at a young age by his parents.

While on the board, Foster worked to make sure the decisions he made were fair for everyone in the county. His ultimate goal has always been to support community action and get the word out about the programs it offers to those who need them.

Throughout his time here he has seen the organization have its ups and downs, at one point even thinking Community Action would have to close. This is why he is so happy to see community action where it is today with people who care about making a difference in charge.

"I enjoyed the work," said Foster. "I enjoyed helping people."

Executive Director of the Ross County Community Action Commission Julie Bolen said Foster, and all the board members, have been amazing in helping the organization meet the needs of the community they serve.

"He's a great board member," said Bolen. "He is very dedicated to community action."

Adrienne D'Souza will be replacing Foster as the NAACP representative on the Ross County Community Action board.

While he may be retiring Foster said he isn't fully done with the organization. With the resource center, he hopes to continue helping those in the community that need it. He believes the center is one of the "nicest things" to happen in Ross County recently.

"It's a big thing for Ross County," said Foster of the resource center. "We will help a lot of people."

