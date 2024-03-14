Enjoy the warm weather with these springtime events and egg hunts in southwest Illinois

Spring is just around the corner, but southwestern Illinois residents have recently seen temperatures substantially warmer than what’s typical for this time of year.

This year’s daylight saving time began Sunday ahead of the official start of the new season Tuesday, March 19. The Easter holiday will follow shortly after on Sunday, March 31.

While the metro-east and St. Louis region has seen warm temperatures lately, residents can expect a chance of severe thunderstorms Thursday before clearer weather is forecast for Friday and over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Depending on what happens tonight, more severe storms may threaten the region with very large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes during the afternoon and evening. Keep tabs on the forecast at https://t.co/Qu50VkazOE. #MOwx #ILwx #STLwx #MidMOwx pic.twitter.com/MeY4jem5Eh — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 13, 2024

Belleville and other metro-east residents don’t have to wait long for springtime activities to kick off, however. We’ve rounded up some activities starting soon that can get you outdoors, including egg hunts and other Easter events.

Visit Memorial Pool in O’Fallon

O’Fallon’s Memorial Pool will open for the 2024 season May 25. Weekday hours are from 1 to 7 p.m., and the pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Memorial Pool is closed Aug. 26.

Here’s how much admission costs:

Children ages 4 to 17: $5 for residents, $8 for non-residents

Adults 18 to 59: $6 for residents, $9 for non-residents

Adults 60 and older: $5 for residents, $8 for non-residents

Children ages 3 and younger get in free with adult admission. Pool passes are also available for purchase for individuals and families.

Missouri Botanical Garden

The Missouri Botanical Garden is open year-round, and you can look forward to spring flowers blossoming soon. The garden’s “Bloom Report” from Tuesday says you can see magnolias, daffodils, hyacinths, squill, Virginia bluebells, clove currant and more.

Garden staff posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that the facility’s website is down, but you can still make event reservations online. Regular garden hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with last entry at 4:30 p.m. Early entry is available to MoBOT members and residents of St. Louis County and St. Louis city Wednesday mornings.

Admission prices vary for special events, but here is the garden’s pricing list for its regular hours:

$16 for people ages 13 and older

$8 for members of the military

Free admission for children 12 years and younger

Bethalto Arboretum

Head up to Bethalto and check out the arboretum, located adjacent to Central Park. You can explore more than 150 species of trees, as well as a perennial garden and war memorial. The nature site meets accreditation criteria to be considered a Level II arboretum because of its diversity in tree species, public programming and more.

Bethalto Arboretum staff are looking for volunteers to help at a cleanup event at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the park’s Facebook page. Volunteers are asked to bring a rake and gloves, if they have them.

Mothers vs. Sons Night of Fun

The Belleville Parks & Recreation Department will host a “Mothers vs. Sons” event including an inflatable obstacle course, Nerf battle and dance floor from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 26 at Arena Gym at The Campus, 2300 West Main St.

Registration is open to those ages 4 and older. Tickets are $20, and registration will be open until April 15, unless spots fill up before then. You can register online or by calling 618-233-1416.

Belleville Barkfest

Check out Belleville Barkfest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 at Stookey Township Park in Belleville for a loudest bark contest, enrichment activities, agility course and more.

There is no admission fee for the event, and you can meet adoptable dogs, explore the public dog park onsite, attend a nail-trimming workshop and more.

Eckert’s Annual Egg Hunt

Eckert’s Farm in Belleville will host an egg hunt event, including a petting zoo, tractor rides, photos with the Easter bunny and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16, 17, 23, 24, 29 and 30.

Tickets are $20 per child online and $25 per child at the door; adults do not need to purchase a separate ticket for themselves.

Easter Egg-stravaganza

Belleville’s Parks & Recreation Department will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. March 23 for children up to 10 years old. Pre-registration is required for $3 per child, and the ticket includes access to the egg hunt, as well as snacks and refreshments, according to the event flier.

The event will be held at Bellevue Park Stone Lodge and will include photos with the Easter bunny.

Bark ‘n Hop

The Belleville Parks & Recreation Department will also host a canine-focused Easter event at Laderman Park March 21. Admission is $5 per dog and includes the opportunity to hunt for treat-filled eggs, as well as a treat to take home.

The hunt begins at 6 p.m. on event day, and a costume contest will take place at 6:15 p.m. Registration is required, and you can sign up online or by calling 618-233-1416.