Enjoy lunch breaks? How you could lose rest benefits if KY Bill 500 is passed in Kentucky.

Kentucky House Bill 500 was recently passed by a House of Representatives' Small Business and Information Technology Committee − a 9-4 vote − is now headed to the House floor for a full chamber vote.

The bill focuses on employee lunch and rest breaks, as well as other employee benefits enforced by Kentucky labor laws.

Here's what you need to know about HB 500 in Kentucky:

What is KY HB 500?

Kentucky Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, is the committee chair and owner of a landscaping business called Pratt's Lawn and Landscape.

The bill aims to:

Eliminate required lunch breaks

Eliminate required rest breaks

Eliminate time-and-a-half overtime pay for working 7 days in a row.

Statute of limitations for bringing employment lawsuits decreases from five to three years.

Pratt sponsored HB 500 and claims his efforts are to "modernize" Kentucky labor law so it will match federal law. He's also the sponsor of HB 255 − a bill threatening to weaken the state's child labor laws.

Employers can still provide lunch breaks and rest periods by choice, according to Pratt. A practice his company plans to continue.

However, an employment law attorney, organized labor groups and more are crying foul over the proposition.

Michele Henry, a Louisville employment law attorney at Craig Henry PLC, referred to the bill as “simply unfair to employees who are spending eight or more hours a day at the workplace.

"They should be entitled to time off to eat and to engage in other activities. Eliminating breaks increases the chance of injuries and burnout."

Does federal labor law require lunch breaks?

Kentucky Bill 500 aims to eliminate mandatory lunch and rest breaks for employers in the state.

No, according to the dol.gov. Lunch and coffee breaks are not required by federal law. However, short breaks consisting of 5 to 20 minutes when offered by employers are to be considered compensable work hours that would be included in the sum of hours worked during the workweek and considered in determining if overtime was worked.

Meal periods of around 30 minutes are considered to serve a different purpose than coffee or snack breaks, according to the website. Hence, lunch breaks are not considered work time and are not compensable.

Can I work 8 hours without a lunch break in Kentucky?

No. Currently, it is required by Kentucky law for employers to give workers an unpaid lunch break in the middle of their shift.

Do you have to take a 30-minute lunch break in Kentucky?

Yes. Kentucky law currently indicates an unpaid lunch break must be provided no sooner than 3 hours after a shift begins and nor later than 5 hours after the start of a shift. Exceptions can be made through a collective bargaining agreement or mutual agreement between the employee and employer.

Are rest breaks mandatory in Kentucky?

Yes. Rest breaks are currently required in the state of Kentucky at 10 minutes over every 4 hours worked.

KY HB 500 concerns

Rep. Susan Witten, R-Louisville, broke with her party and passed on voting as expressed concern over the bill’s “unintended consequences.”

There's belief the door will open for employers to not pay employees for travel during long commutes to and from distant worksites, or even travel between sites during the workday.

According to Henry, the number of lawsuits filed by employees who think they've been underpaid could also be on the rise since the statute of limitations for bringing employment lawsuits would be changed by the bill from five to three years.

This means employers who underpay employees would have to pay back lost wages for only three years instead of five. Resolutions with employers will likely be replaced by increased lawsuits.

