Enjoy a fish fry or celebrate the spring equinox this week in Dallas County

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 15 at Assumption Catholic Church Gym, Granger.

Knights of Columbus will host a weekly fish fry on Fridays through March 22. The menu includes baked and fried fish, baked potato or French fries (fries are dine-in only), homemade coleslaw, dinner roll and cheese pizza. The Catholic Women's Club will also serve homemade desserts.

Fish Fry - Perry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 15 at St. Pat's School Gym, Perry.

The St. Pat's Knights of Columbus will host Lenten fish fries on Fridays through March 22. The menu will include fried or baked fish, fish tacos, potatoes, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Shrimp is $3 extra. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and under, for a maximum of $30 per family.

Fish Fry - Van Meter

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 15 at Van Meter Veterans Reception Center.

A fish fry will be held on Friday nights through Lent at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center. The menu includes fish, fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. A free-will donation will be taken for dine-in or carry out.

Perry Community Blood Drives

12:30-5 p.m. Friday, March 15 at 610 10th St., Perry.

Every 2 seconds, someone needs a lifesaving blood transfusion. Your local hospital relies entirely on blood donors from the community through LifeServe. Let's paint the town green with acts of kindness! Roll up your sleeve and be a hero this St. Patrick's Day season. Schedule an appointment at an upcoming blood drive in your community today. A community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15 at 610 10th St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Spring Equinox Sunset Celebration

7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Hanging Rock.

Join DCCB Naturalists at the astronomical clock atop the ridge to observe and celebrate the Spring Equinox sunset. Explore metering time in a different scale with a clock made of rocks. Slow your pace, gather with community, and enjoy the magic of a sunset together. No registration required.

Creating Backyard Habitat

6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Dallas County Extension Office, 28061 Fairground Road, Adel.

Dallas County Master Gardeners are excited to announce an upcoming presentation titled "Creating Backyard Habitat” from Kaycie Waters-Brocka, Natural Resources Field Specialist with Iowa State University. Waters-Brocka will go over what is needed to create wildlife habitat in your backyard and the benefits that come from providing for wildlife. Limited seats are available for this workshop, and early registration is encouraged. To reserve your spot, visit go.iastate.edu/TZNBMF or contact Megan Will at mwill@iastate.edu

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

Crossroads Church will host a mobile food pantry from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23.

Friends of Minburn Library Mini Golf Fundraiser

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Minburn Public Library, 618 5th St., Minburn.

The Friends of the Minburn Library are planning a 9-hole mini golf fundraiser on Saturday, March 23. The cost is $5 for a single person or $15 for family. Guests can come at their leisure between 9 a.m. to noon.

Easter Eggstravaganza

2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at 602 S 14th St., Adel.

Faith Lutheran Church will host an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 23. The event will include a bounce house, scavenger hunt, cookie decorating and more.

Adel Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Kinnick-Feller Riverside Park.

Join the Adel Kiwanis for a fun afternoon. The annual Easter egg hunt will also include photos with the Easter bunny, face painting, prizes, fire trucks and more. The hunt will be broken into age groups, with 0-3 at 3 p.m., 4-6 at 3:30 p.m. and 7-10 at 4 p.m. Nonperishable donations for The Good Samaritan Food Pantry will be taken.

Iowa's Barn Quilts Program

1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Woodward Public Library, 118 S. Main St., Woodward.

The Woodward Public Library will be hosting Darcy Maulsby with her program ‘Iowa’s Barn Quilts’ at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29.

Woodward Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Woodward Public Library, 118 S. Main St.

Woodward Lions and Woodward Public Library will be holding its Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the library for ages 2 years old to grade 5 on Saturday, March 30.

Nu Alpha Gamma Scholarship

Due April 1.

Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society of women educators from Dallas County, is again offering a $500 scholarship for future teachers. Applicants must have graduated from a Dallas County High School or be a current resident of Dallas County. They should be a college sophomore or junior who is majoring in a B.S. or B.A. in education program. Applications are due April 1. To receive an application, or if you have questions, contact Mrs. Deb Irving at debtaylorirving@gmail.com or 515-238-9660 or 641-524-5278. Applicants will be notified in May whether or not they have been selected.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Things to do around Dallas County include celebrating the spring equinox