Enjoy a burger, help a hero

Jun. 19—MIDLAND — From Thursday, July 4, through Wednesday, July 31, Bubba's 33 locations in Midland and Odessa will partner with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to help build specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post 9-11 Veterans. For every Patriot Burger purchased, Bubba's 33 will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops. Donations will also be accepted for Homes For Our Troops at all locations.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Bubba's 33 and Texas Roadhouse support for Home For Our Troops. The company is proud to underwrite the full cost of the 400th specially adapted custom home this fall. Currently under construction, the home will be donated to Marine Lance Corporal Alberto Flores Jr. and his family in New Braunfels. LCpl Flores was severely injured while serving in Iraq, resulting in the amputation of his right leg above the knee. To date, Bubba's 33 and Texas Roadhouse, have raised more than $2 million to help build homes.

"We're incredibly proud to celebrate the construction of the 400th home for our severely injured Veterans," Mario Sosa, Bubba's 33 Managing Partner, said in a news release. "As a long-time partner of Homes For Our Troops, this milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to giving back to Veterans like Lance Corporal Flores who give so much for our country. It's an honor to support our heroes and contribute to building strong communities where they can thrive."

Available July 4 through July 31 only, Bubba's 33 Patriot Burger includes a BBQ burger, a signature beef patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Bubba's 33 is located at 6153 E. Highway 191 in Odessa and 3315 W. Loop 250 North in Midland.