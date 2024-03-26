Enjoy area Easter celebrations

Mar. 26—Many Easter events, both religious and secular, have been scheduled in and around Jacksonville. For our readers' convenience, several of these events are listed here.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson S., began Holy Week services Monday, March 25. These noon-time services will continue through Thursday, March 28. Sponsored by the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance, the services will feature music and speakers provided by various churches within the community. Lunch will be provided following the service. For information about the church, visit trinityepiscopaljacksonville.org or the Trinity Episcopal Church Facebook page. For information about the ministerial alliance, visit the Jacksonville, TX Ministerial Alliance Facebook page.

The First United Methodist Church — Rusk, located at 255 S. Henderson St., will host a Maundy Thursday service, meal and communion beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28. A Good Friday service is set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 29. The church will host an Easter brunch from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Easter worship service Sunday, March 31. For information about the church, visit ruskfumc.com or the First United Methodist Church-Rusk Facebook page.

The city of Jacksonville will host a community-wide Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Buckner Park, located on Newbern Street.

Bullard Methodist Church, 204 S. Rather St., is conducting an Easter Egg-splosian from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30. Children, and their families, from the Bullard area are invited to participate. The event will feature pancakes and sausage, Easter games, a petting zoo, pony rides, story time, an egg hunt and pictures with bunnies. For more information about the church, visit bullarmethodist.org or the Bullard Methodist Church Facebook page.

An Easter Sunrise Service, organized by the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance, is slated for 6:45 a.m. at Love's Lookout, 43822 U.S. 69. The service is open to the public and free to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or some type of seating for the event.

Trail to Christ Cowboy Church is hosting an Easter SONrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday, March 31, at the arena, 5858 U.S. Highway 79 W. in Jacksonville. All are welcome and attendees are asked to bring their own chair. For information about the church, visit t2c3.org or the Trail to Christ Cowboy Church Facebook page.

Beall Chapel Baptist Church will host an Easter sunrise service at 8 a.m. Sunday, March 31, followed by breakfast. The public is invited to stay for Sunday school, beginning at 9:30 a.m., and the 10:45 a.m. worship service. Beall Chapel is located at 1861 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville. For information about the church, visit beallchapel.com or find the organization on Facebook.

Rusk area churches will present a portrayal of the last days of Christ during a 7 a.m. Easter Sunday service at the Texas State Railroad Park/Rusk Depot. The public is invited to attend this free event. It is recommended that attendees bring lawn chairs or other seating.