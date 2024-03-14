Enid city commissioner to face recall election after white nationalist allegations surface
An Oklahoman in Enid is gaining national attention after NBC News published a story about the city commissioner.
The man, Judd Blevins, represents Enid's Ward 1 commissioner seat, and some of the city's residents want to remove him from office amid claims he's tied to a white nationalist group.
Here's everything we know.
Who is Judd Blevins?
Judd Blevins was elected to the Ward 1 seat in February 2023 by a mere 36 votes — 422 to 386.
Blevins’ campaign material said he was a Marine who returned home to take over the family business. Blevins touted his Republican credentials in the non-partisan council race.
More: An Oklahoma town has been struggling with voter apathy, white nationalism on a national stage
Judd Blevins' alleged ties to white supremacy group
After Blevins announced his bid for office, the Enid News & Eagle published a story about Blevins quoting several groups who said he was a white nationalist. The newspaper was criticized, and several of Blevins' supporters went public with their defense.
The Enid News & Eagle's reporting surfaced an article written in March 2019 for Right Wing Watch, a research project of People for the American Way, which accused Blevins of being the Oklahoma state coordinator for Identity Evropa — identified as a white nationalist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — which was formed in 2016, renamed to American Identity Movement in 2019 and disbanded in 2020.
Enid News & Eagle reported that Blevins refused to comment on the accusations, but did provide a statement via email calling the publication a "George Soros funded leftist outlet."
Can Enid remove Judd Blevins from office?
In October 2023, the group Enid Social Justice Committee launched a recall petition in an effort to oust Blevins.
The group said it launched the petition to "correct a grievous error." Organizer Kristi Balden, the group's chair, said the residents of Ward 1 weren't informed about who Blevins was and that voters deserved to make a new decision on him.
Now, a recall election is set for April 21. If he's voted out, Blevins would be replaced by Cheryl Patterson, the only other person in the race for Ward 1 in Enid.
Judd Blevins responds to recall election
In a text to The Oklahoman about the recall election, Blevins said:
"I could have chosen the easy way out. I could have caved in to the demands of insane leftists, like most other elected officials would have. But I chose to place my future in the hands of voters because I am confident they are going to re-affirm the decision they made a year ago. That I am the best to represent them."
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Enid's Judd Blevins to face recall election amid white supremacy claim