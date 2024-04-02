What is the Enhanced Fujita scale? What to know about EF tornado categories

Oklahoma saw 74 tornadoes last year ranging in severity and speed, and most of them were rated EF1. But what does that rating actually mean?

Here's what to know about EF scale and how are tornadoes categorized:

What is the Enhanced Fujita scale?

According to the National Weather Service, the EF scale assigns a tornado a rating based on highest wind speeds occurring within the damage path. It's been used since Feb. 1, 2007.

The EF Scale was revised from the original Fujita Scale to better reflect examinations of tornado damage surveys to align wind speeds with associated damage.

To determine a rating, trained NWS personnel look at damage indicators - a list of 28 structure types. These include double-wide mobile homes, hardwood trees, high-rise buildings and transmission line towers.

They then assess the severity of damage sustained and rank it within the scale for that type of structure to determine what wind speeds could have occurred to cause that damage.

After repeating the process on several types of structures, a final EF rating is determined.

The NWS is the only federal agency with the authority to provide an official tornado EF Scale rating.

What do EF ratings mean?

EF ratings range from 0-5, and a higher rating means higher wind speeds

EF0: 65-85 mph

EF1: 86-110 mph

EF2: 111-135 mph

EF3: 136-165 mph

EF4: 166-200 mph

EF5: Over 200 mph

EF5 tornadoes in Oklahoma

Since 1905, NWS has tracked 13 EF5 tornadoes in Oklahoma, including the devastating 2013 Moore tornado.

The tornado's 17-mile destructive path on May 20, 2013, left hundreds injured and nearly 1,100 homes destroyed. Two elementary campuses in the Moore Public Schools system were destroyed. Briarwood Elementary, 14901 S Hudson Ave., in Oklahoma City, was struck first. The twister then hit Plaza Towers Elementary, 852 SW 11 in Moore, where seven children died.

The storm moved northeast, leveling homes and hitting businesses and parks. A 7-Eleven store at SW 4 and Telephone Road was destroyed. Three people, including a 3-month-old child, died at that location. Just to the south on Telephone Road, Moore Medical Center, the city's hospital, was so heavily damaged it later had to be razed.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: EF tornado: How tornadoes are categorized on Enhanced Fujita scale