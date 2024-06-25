English teen missing on Spanish island of Tenerife for a week after massive rave

Several officers from the Guardia Civil and the police gather before beginning the search for the young Briton Jay Slater in the Masca Ravine, on the island of Tenerife, Spain, June 24, 2024.

A British teenager has been missing for over a week since attending a massive rave on a trip to the Spanish island of Tenerife, and his family is desperate to find him.

Nineteen-year-old Jay Slater, from the northwestern English county of Lancashire, was last heard from on the morning of June 17 after attending the NRG music festival in the southern part of the island, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a friend who traveled with him.

Lucy Mae, who wrote that she left the rave before Slater did, got a call from him the next morning. He told her that he left the party with two people he had met and went to their apartment, which was miles away from civilization on the mountainous island.

Slater told her that he left the apartment at 8 a.m. "and walked half an hour before frantically ringing me when his phone reached 1%."

"He was lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink," she wrote.

Slater's last location was on an off-road track about a 10-hour walk from his hotel. The weather was severely cold and windy weather and Slater was only wearing shorts and a T-shirt, Mae wrote.

Authorities search mountainous terrain for missing teen

The Guardia Civil, Spain's national law enforcement, shared footage on X of officials scouring mountainous terrain and ravines in a helicopter.

The Lancashire Police Force have offered their support to the Guardia Civil despite the case being "outside the jurisdiction of UK policing," the agency said in a statement Friday. The police force also said they have specialist officers supporting Slater's family.

The NRG festival also published a statement in an Instagram post Saturday, calling the teen's disappearance a "devastating situation" that "has deeply affected us all."

"Despite the widespread coverage and hard work of local authories involved in the search, at the time of posting Jay has not yet been found," the festival wrote. "We have been able to give some practical support to the members of Jay’s family who have come to Tenerife in such difficult circumstances, and we are inspired by their resilience and determination."

Family doing everything they can to find Jay

In an update to the GoFundMe post Sunday, Slater's mother, identified as Debbie Duncan, said the family is extremely worried and doing everything possible to find him.

It's been "a living hell," the teen's father, Warren Slater, told reporters in the town of Santiago del Teide, according to BBC.

"Somebody must know something. I just want him to be found," he said.

Slater's employer, construction business PH Build Group, said on Facebook that he's an apprentice bricklayer.

"Jay has been with us since he left school and is liked by all," the company wrote. "He needs to be back home where he belongs."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: British teen Jay Slater missing on Spain's Tenerife island for a week