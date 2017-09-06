English soccer player banned for FA Cup pie-eating bet stunt

FILE - This is Feb. 20, 2017 file photo of Sutton reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw standing right, during the FA cup soccer match between Sutton and Arsenal in Sutton, England. An English soccer player has been banned for influencing a betting market by eating a meat pie during his team’s landmark FA Cup game against Arsenal. A newspaper's betting company which sponsored Sutton United had 8-1 odds that overweight reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw would eat a pie during February’s globally-televised game. The FA decided Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 to ban to fine Shaw. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, file )

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has banned a player for influencing a betting market when he ate a meat pie during his team's landmark FA Cup game against Arsenal.

A newspaper's betting company, which sponsored Sutton United, had 8-1 odds that Sutton's overweight reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw would eat a pie during February's globally-televised game at the south London club.

After Sutton used all of its substitutions and there was no chance Shaw would appear in the 2-0 loss to Arsenal, he munched on the pie while sitting on the bench.

The FA case ended at hearing Wednesday when Shaw was fined 375 pounds ($490) and banned from soccer for two months after he was found guilty of having "intentionally influenced a football betting market."

Shaw quit Sutton after the game.