INDIANAPOLIS – Starting Monday, June 17 or later, construction conducted by contractors of Citizens Energy Group on the DigIndy Tunnel System will close down English Avenue, roughly one block east of where it meets Sherman Drive.

The closure at the Denny Street intersection is anticipated to last until at least early September, according to crews' estimates. Travelers are advised to seek alternative routes to minimize delays.

Signs will redirect both east- and west-bound traffic on English Avenue northward to the adjacent East Washington Street via South Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue. Access for local vehicles will be maintained for nearby neighborhoods.

Citizens Energy Group emphasizes the importance of adhering to all signs and exercising caution when navigating near active construction zones. Advance communication efforts have been made by Citizens to inform nearby property owners and stakeholders, including those in Christian Park, about the specifics of this construction project and the associated roadway restrictions.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: English Avenue closed starting Monday, June 17 for construction