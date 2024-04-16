Englewood police asking for help finding missing woman

The Englewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 33-year-old Cynthia Anderson, a 5-foot 3-inch-tall woman.

Anderson was last heard from on April 8 and is believed to be within the Essex, Passaic, and/or Bergen County area, according to a Facebook post from the Englewood Police Department.

They ask that anybody with information contact the Englewood Police Department at 201-568-2700 or Detective Blizzard at 201-686-2193 or ablizzard@englewoodpd.org.

