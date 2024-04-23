Englewood officer cleared by Attorney General probe into 2022 death of Bernard Placide Jr.

A grand jury declined to indict the Englewood police officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Bernard Placide Jr. during a struggle over the knife he'd used to assault multiple family members in September 2022. Nevertheless, those he attacked continue to decry the shooting as unnecessary, and have filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its police department for wrongful death.

The panel issued its decision Monday, resolving any potential criminal charges against Officer Luana Sharpe, according to the Attorney General's Office, which handled the probe due to guidelines requiring the state to investigate any death at the hands of law-enforcement or while the victim was in custody.

"If that's not a crime, what is?" asked Eric Kleiner, attorney to Placide's family, in a statement released a couple hours after the panel's decision was announced. "The AG is only interested in politics[,] not in saving lives and achieving racial and social justice," he added.

Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire speaks about her son, Bernard Placide, during a rally in Mackay Park in Englewood, NJ on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Placide was fatally shot by an Englewood police officer in his home in September.

However, Sharpe remains the subject of an internal affairs inquest into whether her actions violated any state or departmental policies or procedures, Englewood Police Chief Thomas Greeley said.

Greeley declined to comment on the matter further due to the ongoing IA investigation, as well as lingering concerns from community members who feel the police response was bungled. Placide needed help, they say, not escalating force.

Police responded to Placide's home after his mother phoned 911, saying, "[deleted] is trying to kill me," according to an edited recording of the call. Later, she tells the dispatcher, "I don’t know what happened to him. He’s been acting crazy lately."

When the officers arrived, a woman standing outside Placide's home on West Englewood Avenue directed them up the stairs to the family's apartment, according to the AG and bodycam footage of the ordeal.

Once inside, the officers discovered Placide's stepfather, Obed Hilaire, bleeding from a knife wound in the family's bathroom, which he survived.

Hilaire directed police to a bedroom where they discovered a scantily clad Placide brandishing a knife, as seen in the footage. After Placide ignored multiple commands to drop the knife, Officer Brian Havlicek deployed his taser, shocking the young man while Sharpe struggled to release the knife from his grip, according to the AG's statements.

Sharpe suffered a wound from the knife during the struggle and shot Placide once at close range, the AG has stated. Placide was pronounced dead at Englewood hospital less than an hour later, the only fatality to result from that morning's strife. He was never criminally implicated in the assault on his family, and the AG's Office continues to label the skirmish a "violent domestic disturbance."

Following the shooting, Sharpe was placed on administrative leave before returning to light duty, where she remains until her department and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office conclude their investigation.

Placide's family denounced the shooting immediately, claiming at first that he was suffering a mental health crisis, and now believe his violent behavior was the result of head trauma he suffered while playing high school football, according to a copy of the lawsuit, which also names Sharpe, Havlicek and officer Langie Fernandez among its defendants.

When word spread in January 2023 that Sharpe was in line to receive a detective's badge, protesters packed a city council meeting. But Greeley assured the public the move had been planned before Placide's death and her reassignment ― the department does not consider the detective bureau a promotion ― was on hold until the state's investigation was complete. On Tuesday, he confirmed this was still the case while the internal affairs probe remained open.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Englewood NJ police officer cleared in Bernard Placide Jr. death