Englewood car dealership offering $20K reward after thefts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A car dealership in Englewood is fed up with multiple thefts on their lot and is asking for the public’s help.

The first incident at Landmark Lincoln happened about six weeks ago and then again a week later. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of wheels, tires and brake parts were taken.

General manager Ed Safko showed FOX31 surveillance video showing the perpetrators.

“They come in and canvass the lot, and they see when is a good time to come in, which has been like 11 to 12 o’clock at night. And they’ll send in the guy kind of sneaking around the lot. They’ll park right on South Broadway and they’ll load up right there, so I mean they are not shy at all,” he said.

Surveillance image of car dealership thieves

The video shows two suspects jacking up one car in the back lot near the used cars. Minutes later, they sneak over to another, just before a third person pulls up and drives them away.

“The damage on just one car, it was close to 10 grand, the wheels and tires and brake parts. You order the parts and try and rush them in and it’s a big expense. Car parts are not inexpensive, so it hurts us when we come in and see something like this,” Safko said.

Now, the dealership is installing wheel locks on all their vehicles, as well as high-definition security cameras, all to try and prevent this from happening again. In addition, the dealership is now offering a $20,000 reward for the identification and conviction of the people involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Landmark Lincoln at 303-761-1560.

