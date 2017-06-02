England's Woakes injured out of rest of Champions Trophy

LONDON (AP) — England allrounder Chris Woakes will miss the rest of the Champions Trophy because of a left side strain.

Woakes bowled only two overs at the start of the opening win over Bangladesh on Thursday, and left The Oval for scans.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed he was out on Friday.

Possible replacements include Steven Finn and Toby Roland-Jones, who both played for England on Monday in a loss to South Africa.

Woakes, England's most reliable seamer, was rested from that game because of a right quad niggle.

Captain Eoin Morgan didn't believe they rushed Woakes into action.

"He was chomping at the bit to play," Morgan said after the eight-wicket win over Bangladesh. "If we rushed him, he might have played the last game of the one-day series (against South Africa), but we didn't want to rush him."