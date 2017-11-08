England's McGillvary cleared of biting charge at World Cup

England's Jermaine McGillvary, left, avoids a tackle from Australia's Billy Slater during their Rugby League World Cup game in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

SYDNEY (AP) — England winger Jermaine McGillvary has been cleared of a biting charge which overshadowed his team's 29-10 win over Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup.

McGillvary was charged following an allegation he bit Lebanon captain Robbie Farah on the arm during last Saturday's second-round match in Sydney, won 29-10 by England.

Farah drew the incident to the referee's attention and the matter was referred to the match review panel for further action. After reviewing footage of the incident, the panel decided Monday to charge McGillvary.

It took the Rugby League World Cup judiciary only a short time Wednesday to find McGillvary not guilty. He denied the allegation, saying it was "outrageous."

If found guilty, McCillvary faced a suspension of up to 12 weeks