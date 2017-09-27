England wins toss, will bowl against West Indies in 4th ODI

LONDON (AP) — England won the toss and will bowl first against West Indies in the fourth one-day international at the Oval on Wednesday.

England, leading 2-0 in the five-game contest, will attempt to concentrate on sealing series victory after a turbulent few days following the arrest of allrounder Ben Stokes.

Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm on a night out following England's win in the third one-dayer in Bristol. Stokes was released without charge but is under investigation.

Stokes and Alex Hales, who was with Stokes and is helping police with their investigation, are both missing for England for the fourth ODI. They were replaced by Sam Billings and Jason Roy. England made a third change, with Jake Ball coming in for David Willey in the seam bowling attack.

West Indies had one change after its loss in Bristol, seamer Alzarri Joseph coming in for legspinner Devendra Bishoo.

England cricket director Andrew Strauss confirmed before Wednesday's game that Stokes had sustained a "minor fracture" on his right hand. Speaking to British broadcaster Sky Sports, Strauss declined to comment on how Stokes got the injury.

Stokes retained the test vice-captaincy and was named in England's Ashes squad earlier Wednesday.

___

Lineups:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins.