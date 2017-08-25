England wins toss and bats in 2nd test vs West Indies

LEEDS, England (AP) — England won the toss and chose to bat in the second test against West Indies on Friday.

Joe Root's England lineup is in control of the three-match series after beating West Indies by an innings in the first test last weekend.

England made just one change after that commanding win at Edgbaston, recalling seamer Chris Woakes in place of Toby Roland-Jones. Woakes hasn't played for England since a side injury in the opening game of the Champions Trophy in June.

England, which has won four of its five tests this summer, has this match and the final test against the West Indies to prepare the Ashes series in Australia later in the year.

West Indies made two changes to its XI after being outplayed in the series-opener. Spinner Devendra Bishoo came in for seamer Alzarri Joseph and fit-again quick bowler Shannon Gabriel was selected in place of Miguel Cummins.

That meant West Indies retained the same batting lineup that was twice bowled out for under 200 in the first test.

Lineups:

England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.