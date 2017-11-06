England winger McGillvary to face judiciary on biting charge

SYDNEY (AP) — England winger Jermaine McGillvary will face a biting charge, which could end his involvement in the Rugby League World Cup if found guilty, when he appears before the tournament judiciary on Wednesday.

McGillvary was charged following an allegation he bit Lebanon captain Robbie Farah on the arm during Saturday's second round match in Sydney, won 29-10 by England.

Farah drew the incident to the referee's attention and the matter was referred to the match review panel for further action. After reviewing footage of the incident, the panel decided Monday to charge McGillvary.

If found guilty, McCillvary faces a suspension of up to 12 weeks.