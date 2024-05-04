New England’s Unsolved: The Disappearance of Amanda Grazewski

A frustrating 4-year search for a missing woman in New Hampshire: No one has seen or heard from Amanda Grazewski since Saint Patrick’s Day 2020. She was last seen in Derry, NH. But the search for Amanda has taken police to several local cities.

In the spring of 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic entered our world, 23-year-old Amanda Grazewski completely vanished.

Joan O’Connor, Amanda’s aunt, said she never expected her niece would be missing for years when she first heard of her disappearance, and she has never stopped looking.

When asked if Amanda is still with us, O’Connor told Boston 25′s Bob Ward, “You just hope that she’s out there somewhere and hopefully she’ll come back.”

Amanda Grazewski led a chaotic life. She was a single mother of one, she battled addiction, suffered homelessness, and had a police record.

Just before she vanished, Amanda was living in nearby Nashua, a hotel, but her money ran out. A friend drove her to her brother’s apartment in Derry to spend the night.

Three to four people were already here, partying.

When the sun came up, Amanda was gone, only her purse, some clothes, and her cell phone were left behind.

In four years, the publicly known facts about this case have really not changed.

“We won’t close the case,” said Derry Police Captain Vernon Thomas. “We are going to pursue this as long as we need to.”

Capt. Thomas says there are questions about nearly every aspect of Amanda’s disappearance, starting with what the people inside the apartment told police about Amanda.

“We’re not really sure what took place or even the validity of the stories,” Capt. Thomas said.

Amanda’s aunt says she’s heard plenty of stories too, and after 4 years, she’s not sure what to believe.

“So the information that’s out there, we really don’t know what the truth is or what the actual information is. It’s just all speculation,” O’Connor said.

The search does have community support. Rob Russell with 2A Tactical is using his drones to help find the truth about Amanda. His company volunteers its drones for searches just like the one for Amanda.

“We’re here because we believe in this. We’re here because we care about this mission, and we care about these families,” Russel said.

Derry police say they welcome the help. They’ve already invested 1,000 investigative hours on Amanda’s case, and say they’ll keep at it.

Amanda’s family is not giving up the search either. They believe, that after four years, the answers are still out there.

“It’s just challenging to know what did happen. Why? Why can’t we find out anything,” said O’Connor.

If you have any information that could help locate Amanda Grazewski, contact Derry New Hampshire police at (603) 432-6111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

