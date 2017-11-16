England recalls Farrell, picks Itoje on bench for Australia

BAGSHOT, England (AP) — England has recalled Owen Farrell to the team and included Maro Itoje among the replacements for the rugby test against Australia on Saturday.

The two players, who are among the five nominees for World Rugby's Player of the Year award, were rested for the 21-8 win over Argentina as England coach Eddie Jones managed their workload after a busy 2017.

Farrell will play at inside center instead of Henry Slade as one of three personnel changes from the team that produced an error-strewn display against the Pumas. Joe Launchbury replaces fellow lock George Kruis, who doesn't even make the squad, and Jonny May returns to the left wing after injury.

To accommodate May, Anthony Watson switches to fullback. Regular No. 15 Mike Brown is unavailable after sustaining a knock to the head against Argentina.

England: Anthony Watson, Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Nathan Hughes, Sam Underhill, Chris Robshaw, Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury, Dan Cole, Dylan Hartley, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Harry Williams, Maro Itoje, Sam Simmonds, Danny Care, Henry Slade, Semesa Rokoduguni.