New England is home to the most intelligent state in America, according to new research
If you live in this New England state, put on your reading glasses and puff out your chest.
According to new research performed by Guru99.com, New Hampshire is the most intelligent state in America. The research analyzed average IQ, graduation rates, percentage of the population with low literacy rates, average SAT scores, % of the states that don’t have a high school diploma or GED and GDP per capita to determine its rankings.
According to the data, New Hampshire has the highest average IQs across the country, at 103.2. The state also has the lowest % of the population with low literacy skills, at 11.5%. New Hampshire also has one of the highest GDP per capita, with $74,663 and an index score of 56.82.
Vermont and Maine both landed in the top 10 at #4 and $7 respectively.
Massachusetts came in at #12.
The full top 15 is as follows:
Rank
State
Index Score
1
New Hampshire
56.82
2
Minnesota
55.82
3
Wyoming
54.98
4
Vermont
54.91
5
Montana
54.64
6
North Dakota
54.38
7
Maine
53.83
8
South Dakota
52.61
9
Wisconsin
52.45
10
Utah
52.21
11
Iowa
52.04
12
Massachusetts
51.83
13
Washington
51.39
14
Nebraska
50.67
15
Colorado
50.56
