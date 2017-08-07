England closes in on series victory over South Africa

England's James Anderson misses a catch opportunity off his own bowling during day four of the Fourth Test against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 7, 2017. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England closed in on a series victory over South Africa after setting the Proteas a tough target of 380 to save the fourth test, and then removing three South African batsmen in 19 overs before lunch on Day 4 Monday.

Stuart Broad got Dean Elgar for five, James Anderson had Heino Kuhn for 11, and Toby Roland-Jones dismissed Temba Bavuma for 12 off the last ball before the break.

South Africa was 40-3 in its second innings and England appears in complete control, needing seven more wickets to win the test and the series with more than a day-and-a-half left to do it.

Leading 2-1, England is on the verge of a second straight series triumph over South Africa but its first at home over the Proteas since 1998.

England added just 19 runs to its overnight total of 224-8 in its second innings to be all out for 243, but the damage had already been done.

Moeen Ali finished 75 not out off 66 balls, a typically attacking innings from the No. 8 that had taken the game away from South Africa on Day 3 and left the tourists facing a ground-record chase at Old Trafford.

The target is only 38 runs short of the world record for a successful fourth-innings chase.

Broad beat Elgar with a top delivery that angled in and seamed away to take the outside edge. Anderson tempted Kuhn to prod at one, also producing an outside edge.

And on the stroke of lunch, Roland-Jones beat Bavuma's bat. Although the bowler wasn't convinced, and umpire Kumar Dharmasena said not out, captain Joe Root called for a review that showed a thin edge.

Hashim Amla was 11 not out but South Africa's hopes were disappearing fast.