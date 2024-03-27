New England campground makes list of best American campgrounds to add to your bucket list

Attention campers! Camping season is here and sometimes it’s hard to choose the best place to go.

Reader’s Digest recently released a list of the ‘15 Incredible American Campsites That Should Be on Your Bucket List.’ The list dives into the best national and state parks to spend a night under the stars.

On the list in Baxter State Park in Maine.

“In and of itself, Maine is a playground for nature lovers, and Baxter State Park is no exception,” Reader’s Digest wrote.

Home of Mount Katahdin the 200,000 acres of backcountry offers wild adventure galore.

“South Branch Pond Campground is the prettiest of the sites in the park, offering 12 lean-tos, 21 tent sites, an 8-person bunkhouse, and vault outhouses.”

Baxter State Park includes a large, clean pond surrounded by 3,000-foot mountains on all sides.

According to the park’s website, most campgrounds open May 15.

To view the full list of ‘15 Incredible American Campsites That Should Be on Your Bucket List,’ visit the link here.

