England’s Bazball culture is against dropping players – maybe it is time they started

The series may have been lost already with a game to spare but a big week looms for England in Dharamsala.

There is a massive difference between losing the series 3-2 and 4-1. You have lost either way but 3-2 would show England were right in this series for much of it, and two wins in India is an achievement. India haven’t lost two matches in a series at home since 2012, on their run of 17 series wins in a row. 4-1 would be a very disappointing end to a disappointing winter, with the World Cup debacle, both white-ball series lost in the Caribbean and even a poor World Cup for the Under 19s.

It’s a huge week for a number of England’s batsmen. When we think of this England team, we think of their wonderfully dynamic batting. But when you look at why they haven’t won any of their last three series, it’s down to the batting.

There never seems to be much scrutiny or noise around England’s batsmen. Even last week I chuckled. They lost in Ranchi in large part because they didn’t bat well enough, but there was lots of finger pointing at Ollie Robinson, a bowler who scored an important half-century! He looked well short of a gallop with the ball and dropped a catch but I thought it was ironic that he became a scapegoat. It’s classic “batsmen v bowlers” stuff.

Complacency can be damaging

As a management team, how you approach selection of batsmen and bowlers is obviously different. Fast bowlers, especially, sit out games and are rightly rotated to preserve their bodies.

With batsmen you want consistency. When you play like England do, backing is important. Aggressive, expansive cricket means mistakes will be made. Players need to have the confidence to take on risky shots without fear that they will be dropped immediately. That is good, and as captain I always preferred to give a player one game too many than one too few.

I do wonder, though, if this England setup takes backing a bit too far. Since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over, only one batsman has been dropped, and even that was the tamest dropping you will ever see. England inherited Alex Lees from the previous regime and gave him a crack, but always had their eye on Ben Duckett to open with Zak Crawley so simply moved Lees on at the end of their first summer.

Ultimately, on any sporting team’s road to greatness, you need a moment, a rod, where every player realises “wow, maybe I’m not part of the furniture”. As soon as people think they are part of the furniture it creates a bit of comfortable complacency, which can be damaging.

I often mention Pep Guardiola’s approach. In my eyes he’s the best sporting leader of this generation, say the last 15 years. He never allows his players to get comfortable. He always keeps them guessing, and they all know they are guaranteed nothing.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (left) rotates his players to keep them on their toes - Reuters/David Klein

If a great sporting leader like Pep has everyone on their toes like that, is it right that an England cricket team that is decent but struggling to crack the next level should be as comfortable as it seems? The whole batting lineup has known week in, week out on this tour that it will be playing the next game.

That is about to change, because after this tour Harry Brook will be back. He has to bat at No 5, because he should be the bedrock of their batting with Joe Root. Does that mean England’s statement moment is coming?

Consistency of selection is such a fine balance in team sports. Making people comfortable is right, and England have generally batted well over the last two years. There comes a point, though, where when it’s your batting that is costing you the biggest series you can’t keep sending the same guys out there every week.

There must be consequences

Jonny Bairstow plays his 100th Test in Dharamsala and I am delighted about that. It’s a great triumph of resilience and, even in terms of sentiment, I believe that if you get to 99 caps you deserve the moment of your 100th. However, you can’t escape that he could miss out on his 101st. He hasn’t played well enough across the 10 Tests he’s been back in the side, especially in India.

I also look at the ‘keeper, Ben Foakes. He has kept magnificently in India, but I get the sense that he’s not in the inner circle with this setup and that his batting still doesn’t suit them. The last Test was a good example: he is great in partnership with a batsman, but struggles kicking on with the tail. Once again, his batting might not be enough however good his keeping is. England could give the gloves back to Bairstow at No 7, where his batting is more dangerous, or they could look elsewhere. They’ve got a strong crop of young keeper-batsmen coming through, like (the other) Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and James Rew.

James Rew is a keeper-batsman England have their eye on - Getty Images/Harry Trump

I like that things will be a bit more cut-throat, with consequences this week. At least one of the top seven will be dropped for the summer, which might be the moment that triggers them into action. It doesn’t matter who you are, if you get a century this week you are playing in the next Test, and someone else misses out for Brook. It’s not totally different to a year ago with Bairstow’s return, but in terms of results you felt they were in a much stronger position then. It does not feel such an embarrassment of riches now.

I look at guys like Ollie Pope and Duckett and think they have had interesting tours. They have each played one stunning knock, but struggled otherwise. Equally, I am staggered at how, for a tall man, Stokes plays from the crease against the spin. Sometimes his forward defence sees his front foot only just past the popping crease. I’d love to see him smother spin. Spinners know they can bowl full to him, and I bet they are delighted that he’s not taking them on and hitting the ball hard.

Overall, as a batting unit England have seemed in need of a reminder that Test cricket is a two-innings game. They have consistently been batting well in one, then screwing up the other. In times gone by, being ahead on first innings just about won you the game, but teams fear chasing less now and can turn games around more easily.

Ultimately, the game is about winning and England are struggling to do that against the very best sides. They have created a wonderful environment that is slightly kinder and cosier than most in elite sports, and the management is very popular with the players, generally giving them everything they want, on and off the field. But sadly players can’t have everything they want all the time. This week, with some extra pressure on selection, they would do well to remember that.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.