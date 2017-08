LEEDS, England (AP) — England was 171-3 in its second innings to lead West Indies by two runs at stumps on Day 3 of the second test on Sunday.

___

England 258 (Ben Stokes 100; Shannon Gabriel 4-51) and 171-3 (Mark Stoneman 52; Jason Holder 2-44) leads West Indies 427 (Shai Hope 147, Kraigg Brathwaite 134; James Anderson 5-76) by 2 runs.