All engines go on motorsports' biggest day

The Formula One series kicks things off with the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. It is shaping up to be a thrilling season, with four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel holding a slender six-point lead on three-time champion Lewis Hamilton. They have two wins each, but Vettel's Ferrari looks much quicker than it did last year while Hamilton's Mercedes is not as dominant. Vettel starts the race on the front row alongside teammate Kimi Raikkonen while Hamilton is way back.

The Indianapolis 500 has a special guest this year. All eyes will be on two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso as the Spaniard makes a one-off debut. He's looking good, too, having qualified in fifth place for the biggest race on the IndyCar calendar.

NASCAR wraps things up Sunday night with one of its biggest races of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina.