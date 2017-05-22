Engineering Student With No Female Friends Has All Male Bridesmaids

Rebeca Abrantes didn’t have any female friends, but that wasn’t about to stop her from having bridesmaids at her wedding.

The 24-year-old engineering student chose five male classmates for her bridal party, and put together a bachelorette party complete with primping, satin bathrobes and make-up tips.

Photos of her hilarious gathering have gone viral.

She and her entourage hammed it up, with the guys in pink, short robes, and she with her hair pinned up in curlers.

The group pretend to shave their legs, put cucumber slices over their eyes in a massage session and "ooh" and "ah" over Abrantes’ wedding dress.

“My friends totally agreed at first,” the bride said. “Some were ultra-excited and others not so much, but I think they all loved the idea.

“After we had so much fun taking the photos, they were really anxious to see the results and couldn’t stop talking about it,” she said of her fellow engineering students in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Abrantes said it didn’t occur to her to pick male bridesmaids until a week before her nuptials to Renato Sinohara.

There are 56 guys at her school, she says and “only four girls. It’s not like I had a lot of choices."

