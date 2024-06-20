'Engineering mistake.' $15M sand replacement planned in Sandwich due to 1940 canal design

SANDWICH — Growing up in Sandwich, David DeConto recalls summer days spent at Town Neck Beach on the shoulder of Cape Cod, with the dunes towering like rogue waves, and the beach offering an expansive swath of tawny sand as a buffer between the bay and the adjacent saltmarsh.

"I took swimming lessons down there in the '60s," DeConto said.

Often, childhood memories make things loom larger than they really are, but in this case, DeConto — now director of the Sandwich Natural Resources Department — can say without any doubt that his recollections of bigger dunes and a wider beach ring true. Whittled down by the machinations of the jetties at the eastern entrance to the Cape Cod Canal, which for decades have restricted the natural distribution of sand along the coastline, the barrier beach is now measurably a mere sliver of what it once was. It is a situation made all the worse by severe erosion from battering storms.

By this time next year, though, DeConto is excited to say he will be able to see his boyhood memories of Town Neck Beach restored. It's all part a multi-million-dollar beach restoration project. After more than 10 years of effort by town officials, the town's Congressional delegation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New England District, the project is finally about to get underway.

"We're going to move approximately 320,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach," DeConto said, sounding almost like a kid getting ready to build the biggest sandcastle ever as he discussed details of the plan. "That's a lot of sand."

In places, the dune system will "go up about 10 feet from where it is now," and the beach will go out about 100 feet farther, he explained.

A morning walker takes in the erosion eating away on Tuesday at Town Neck Beach in Sandwich. A $15M sand replacement project is scheduled to start soon after a 20-year effort by federal, state and town officials.

More money as vision for beach is realized

On June 7, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, joined Town Manager George "Bud" Dunham, Army Corps of Engineers District Commander Justin Pabis, and Select Board members at Town Neck in celebration of the project's progress toward a stepping off point this year.

Markey also announced he was able to add language to the Senate Water Resource Development Act to increase the federal statutory funding cap for the work — from the previously authorized $12.5 million to $15 million. The project will be done under the auspices of Section 111 of the 1968 Rivers and Harbors Act, which provides authority for the Army Corps of Engineers to undertake projects for prevention or mitigation of damages caused by federal navigation work.

"The good news here is we're not talking three years," Markey said.

Work is expected to occur sometime between Oct. 15 and March 15.

A rare federal project

It's been a long row to hoe to get to this point, Dunham said.

"It's something that we literally sent a letter to the Army Corps on 20 years ago and it's been two decades of work to get us to today," the town manager said.

Town officials are particularly grateful in light of the fact that Section 111 project authorizations are rare: in 56 years, fewer than 30 have been approved nationwide, Dunham said.

"To finally break through and be able to get the project accomplished, it's amazing," he said.

Signs warn beachgoers on Tuesday to stay on the pathways to help prevent erosion from foot traffic at Town Neck Beach in Sandwich. Town Neck Beach has been steadily starved of sand "largely because of an engineering mistake decades ago" as part of the Cape Cod Canal project, started in 1935 and completed in 1940, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Preventing potential disaster

The beach and dune restoration is designed to increase coastal resiliency at Town Neck, preventing what would add up to disastrous storm damage to residential neighborhoods, businesses, and the town’s historic district if nothing is done.

Without the project, DeConto said, eventually there would be a breach of the barrier beach and the waters of Cape Cod Bay "would come right through."

"We'd lose the marsh. We'd actually have Sandwich Harbor," he said.

It's a pressing concern in the face of predicted sea level rise and more frequent and severe storms owing to climate change.

"Climate change is clearly threatening Massachusetts," Markey said during his June 7 visit. "We have the second fastest warming body of water — the Gulf of Maine. Except for the Arctic, we're in the upper one percentile of the fastest warming waters, which increases the impacts on the beaches, so it's something that we absolutely have to pay attention to. The Army Corps here in Sandwich is going to do a lot of incredible work at protecting this beach, so it will be there for the generations to come."

Markey has been working on the project since he was first elected to the Senate in 2013, getting support along the way from U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Congressman William Keating, D-Massachusetts. It began with a 2016 authorization for the Army Corps of Engineers to undertake the Cape Cod Canal and Sandwich Beaches Section 111 Shore Damage Mitigation Study — a feasibility study of erosion along the town's coastline.

Sandbags and fortifications front a row of homes along a section of Town Neck Beach in Sandwich on Tuesday. A $15M sand replacement project is expected to get underway soon.

Another generation's engineering 'mistake'

Pabis noted during the recent beach visit that Town Neck Beach has been steadily starved of sand "largely because of an engineering mistake decades ago" as part of the Cape Cod Canal project, started in 1935 and completed in 1940. The problem stems from the two jetties built perpendicular to the coastline on each side of the canal's Cape Cod Bay entrance.

The jetties are doing what they're supposed to do, he said, which is to prevent "sand that's drifting down the shoreline from going in the federal navigation channel, which would prevent us from being able to use the Cape Cod Canal which is a vital part of New England's maritime travel."

But the consequence is that Town Neck has been cut off from receiving new sand deposits, while on the north side of the canal sand has collected around and enlarged Scusset Beach. The shore damage study, completed in 2021, concluded that the jetties have "unquestionably and significantly" increased erosion along Town Neck Beach, as well as Springhill Beach and, further, that erosion of the Sandwich shoreline has reached "critical mass.”

Plans for restoring Town Neck explained

The Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to solicit contractors for the project within the month. DeConto explained the work will entail taking sand from a borrow site on the Scusset Beach side of the canal to moving it to the Town Neck side.

"There'll be a dredge vessel with a pipe that will sit on the bottom that will basically suck up sand like a vacuum, and bring it onto Town Neck Beach," he said.

As part of the work, the groins — structures designed to slow erosion — that stick out from Town Neck will be about a third to half covered by the sand. Engineers decided against altering the canal jetties, he said, because they are necessary to slow sand deposits in the navigation channel.

As it is, the Army Corps of Engineers must dredge the canal's entrance every five to seven years. Going forward, in order to maintain Town Neck, sand dredged from the canal channel will be added to the beach instead of the past practice of depositing it further out in Cape Cod Bay.

DeConto said the Town Neck project, which will also include planting beach grass to help keep the restored dunes in place, will be the largest beach re-nourishment in New England to date. It'll span about three quarters of a mile, from Treehouse Brewing Company to Old Harbor Creek — though the beach won't be as wide by the brewery as it will be on the main beach.

"It's a very large template that we have and it's a huge volume of sand," he said.

Heather McCarron can be reached at hmccarron@capecodonline.com, or follow her on X @HMcCarron_CCT

