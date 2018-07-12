Engine and Transmission Rating:
The Impala’s powertrains get the job done with neither fuss nor excessive excitement. While the Impala is only offered with front-wheel drive, there are two available engines to power those front wheels. A lethargic 197-hp 2.5-liter inline-four is standard, while a punchy 305-hp 3.6-liter V-6 is optional; both send their power through a six-speed automatic transmission.
The Impala’s optional V-6 engine is the one to buy. We’ve found this engine to be both smooth and powerful, delivering excellent pep around town and making quick work of highway merging and passing. It’s not the quickest four-door in our testing, but the Impala hangs in there with other six-cylinder rivals. We haven’t had a four-cylinder Impala to our test track since the model was redesigned for 2014, when it delivered a languid 8.7-second zero-to-60-mph run. We expect similar performance today, as there have been no meaningful powertrain changes since then.
Test Results: Acceleration
Manual Shifting Capability
You can shift the Impala’s six-speed automatic manually, but you won’t want to. It requires you to use an awkwardly placed rocker switch on the top of the shift lever. The transmission is slow to react to such inputs, so it’s best to just leave the shifting to the computer.
Automatic Stop/Start
While auto stop/start is a fuel-saving feature on the 2.5-liter four-cylinder, the optional V-6-which is standard on Premier trims like that of our test car-goes without.
