Engine and Transmission

The A3's powertrain consists of two different versions of Audi’s turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and two different automatic transmissions: six-speed or seven-speed. Which combination you get depends on whether you choose a Quattro all-wheel-drive or front-wheel-drive model. In its higher tune, this engine is beloved by us and many others. It does duty in the Volkswagen Golf GTI and is equally masterful and enjoyable in the A3. Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system is as capable as ever. Only some minor quibbles with the programming of the six-speed automatic transmission temper our admiration.

Nothing changes under the A3’s hood for 2018, and performance is likely to follow suit.

The A3 uses two different versions of the Volkswagen Group’s familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four. Front-wheel drive is standard in both the sedan and cabriolet and comes with a 186-hp engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Choosing Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system necessitates the switch to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic and brings with it the 220-hp version of the inline-four.

Test Results: Acceleration

The A3 sedan sprinted from zero to 60 mph in less than six seconds in our test, making it one of the quickest of this set. The six-speed automatic transmission in the car we tested never stumbled but was too eager to shift into high gears at low speeds, which can elicit some shuddering and roughness from the powertrain.

