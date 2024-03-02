Enfield man killed after truck overturns on highway, submerges in pond

An Enfield man was killed after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned and partially submerged on I-84 in Union, police said.

Connecticut State Police said the crash was reported around 1:57 a.m. Thursday just after Exit 72 on the Ashford-Union line. The crash snarled traffic on I-84 as the entire eastbound side of the highway was closed for hours causing major delays. The incident comes amid a rash of deadly crashes along I-84, one of the state’s major highways.

Carlos Vega, 45, was pronounced dead after the rental Ryder truck he was driving veered into another vehicle from the center lane of 1-84 eastbound.

The crash caused the second vehicle, a box truck with Massachusetts plates, to overturn and slide on the roadway into the right shoulder, damaging approximately 250 feet of metal beam guardrail. The Ryder truck came to an uncontrolled final rest on its roof approximately 25 feet off the right shoulder, partially submerged in Morey Pond. The box truck also came to an uncontrolled final rest partially submerged in Morey Pond, troopers said in a press release.

The driver of the box truck, a Boston, Mass. man, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Rockville General Hospital by Willington EMS.

The CSP C.A.R.S. Unit, CSP Truck Squad and CSP Dive Team were called to the scene along the CT DEEP and the CT Department of Consumer Protection, according to state police.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact Trooper Jamaitus #586 at (860) 896-3200. This crash remains under investigation.