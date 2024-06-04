Energy consumption in Germany falls by 4.6%

A woman turns a heating thermostat. German consumers are facing higher gas prices starting on Monday, as a temporary reduction in a key consumption tax expired on Sunday, energy experts said. Marcus Brandt/dpa

Energy consumption in Germany dropped significantly in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, the Working Group on Energy Balances (AGEB) reported on Tuesday.

According to preliminary calculations, the consumption of primary energies in Germany fell by 4.6% in the first quarter.

Energy statisticians attribute the decline to the subdued economy, mild weather, high energy prices and the increased costs of CO2 emissions in national emissions trading.

During the first quarter of the year, natural gas was the primary source of energy consumption in Germany, making up 31.8% of the total. It was followed by mineral oil at 30.5% and renewable energies at 21.2%. Hard coal accounted for 7.8% and brown coal for 7.1%.

According to the AGEB, hard coal consumption fell by almost 21% in the first quarter of the year. Consumption of lignite fell by around 19%.

Renewable energy generation increased by 2.9% compared to the same period last year.

"This development is due to an increase in electricity production from hydropower, photovoltaic and, above all, wind energy," it said.

After Germany's shutdown of its last three nuclear power plants in April 2023, nuclear energy no longer contributed to the domestic energy supply, the report explained.

In the first quarter, electricity exports exceeded imports, totalling 0.5 terawatt hours (compared to 9.5 terawatt hours the previous year).

Statisticians also noted that the further decline in coal usage likely led to a 6.6% reduction in CO2 emissions, or 12 million tons.