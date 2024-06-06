Energy company wants Maine to use its port instead of Sears Island for offshore wind hub

Jun. 6—An energy and port services company is pitching its Mack Point industrial site for an offshore wind port as an alternative to nearby Sears Island preferred by the state and opposed by local residents.

Sprague Operating Resources LLC on Thursday released details of its plan for Maine's offshore wind project in Searsport. It says its site will be less costly than the Sears Island location and spare that area the disruption caused by port construction, a key issue that locals have criticized. The plan proposes a launching dock, assembly area for wind turbines before they're dispatched to the Gulf of Maine and a recently updated rail yard.

"We can't get the state to look at this plan seriously," said James Therriault, vice president of materials handling at Sprague.

The Mills administration says Sears Island is the best choice for an offshore wind port because the site is owned by the state, saving money that would otherwise be required to lease another location, and is designated for port development.

State officials have also said the Sears Island site would not require dredging, unlike at Mack Point. But Therriault said Mack Point has been dredged to a depth that can accept ships. "We'll take advantage of depth that's already there," he said.

Sprague says its Mack Point Terminal offers 100 acres separate from current activities, a base launching dock allowing the use of a semi-submersible barge or Tug Dock device — next-generation equipment used to install offshore wind platforms — and a second large vessel dock for Sprague's bulk and liquid operations that can also serve as a backup dock.

"Sprague believes it's in the best interests of Mainers to urge the state to fully analyze the costs, timings and impacts of Sprague's alternative design," Therriault said. "We believe this alternative achieves the goal of minimizing impacts on natural and working lands, while reducing overall cost and providing all the same operational and vessel functionality."

In response to Sprague's proposal, the state Department of Transportation said Mack Point has "physical and logistical constraints." It says it would require a "significant" need for dredging and greater costs to Maine taxpayers for leasing and construction, resulting in a "more expensive and inferior port facility for Maine compared to Sears Island."

DOT officials said Sears Island is "one of the best sites for a deep water port on the Eastern Seaboard, which is why a portion of the island has been reserved for port development for many years."

"By all available information, analysis, and stakeholder input, Sears Island is the most feasible and cost-effective location for an offshore wind port," the state said.

The state's selection of Sears Island as its preferred site "followed two years of evaluation, local discussions and assessment of all other port options — including Mack Point," the DOT said.

Gov. Janet Mills announced in February the state's preferred site at Sears Island. The selection is subject to state and federal permitting and will be analyzed in comparison to Mack Point.

The Mills administration said last month it's seeking $456 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to build the wind port at Sears Island. Opponents to the Sears Island site say the state is bypassing Mack Point even before a study analyzing both sites has been concluded.

"All we're asking for is to objectively look at this study," Therriault said.

Rolf Olsen, vice president of Friends of Sears Island, a volunteer nonprofit organization that manages a conservation area on the island, opposes the state's proposal and favors Mack Point.

"Redeveloping Mack Point, which has thrived as an industrial site for more than a century, is a far better and less disruptive decision," he said in a statement accompanying Sprague's announcement of its plans for Mack Point.

While a few critics say wind energy is overrated and instead urge hydropower and nuclear energy, environmentalists say Maine must take advantage of offshore wind to help reach the state's climate goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Supporters also cite the economic benefits of creating jobs supporting the wind power industry.

Sprague, a privately held company headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., and a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, a New York-based energy and commodities firm, is bidding for the wind port to add to its renewable energy work, Therriault said.

Sprague spends $8 million to $10 million a year to keep its Mack Point operations open for vendors, suppliers and other business, he said. If it ultimately wins the wind port site, Sprague would not operate it, but would earn a "relatively small lease payment" of $4 million to $6 million annually, Therriault said.

"It would not be a huge financial boon to Sprague Energy," he said.

This story will be updated.

