Do energy companies pay for food spoiled during power outages?

DENVER (KDVR) — Tens of thousands of people across the Front Range were without power Sunday after dangerously high winds swept across the area.

Some areas reported wind gusts over 90 mph, and at least 55,000 Xcel Energy customers had their power preemptively shut off to prevent wildfires.

The company said outages for around 150,000 customers could last into Monday, leaving many without power for an extended time.

Where power outages are affecting thousands of Coloradans Sunday

One of the things that residents who suffer from an outage might be concerned about after it ends is what happens to all the food stored in their fridges or freezers.

How long does food keep safe without power?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, if you keep the doors to your appliances closed, food will stay safe for several hours, even without power.

For refrigerators, food will stay safe for up to four hours. For freezers, food will stay safe for up to 48 hours if the freezer is full, and 24 hours if the freezer is half full.

Photos: Extreme winds wreak havoc across Denver, the Front Range

If the power has been out for over four hours and you have access to a cooler, the CDC recommends that people put their perishable foods in there to keep them at a safe temperature.

Food has to stay under 40 degrees to be considered safe. If there is any doubt about whether a food item is safe, it is better to be safe and throw it out, the CDC said.

Who covers the cost?

Some homeowners insurance policies could cover the cost of spoiled food from power outages.

The amount varies depending on the policy, with many policies covering up to $500 for spoiled food. However, there might be a deductible that you have to meet before anything is covered.

Data: Fastest wind gusts reported across Colorado this weekend

According to Allstate, the cause of the outage plays a role in whether or not the insurance company will pay the claim. An example of a covered claim, according to Allstate, is if a tree fell on your roof and severed power.

Some policies could require you to submit receipts, especially if there are particularly expensive items included.

Xcel Energy, who hosts many of the customers impacted by the outages in the Front Range, said customers impacted could submit a claim for the spoiled food on its website. However, Xcel said there were no plans to give out any compensation for things lost from the outages related to this wind event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.