Energy advocates push for economic recovery follow-through in San Juan County

May 16—The shutdown of a massive, coal-fired power plant, the San Juan Generating Station, in northwestern New Mexico in 2022 was a win for many environmental and clean energy activists.

It also meant the loss of hundreds of jobs for people working at the power plant and the nearby coal mine as well as the tax revenue that came with the generating station.

The Energy Transition Act, or ETA, helped compensate by providing economic recovery measures and support. But energy advocates are worried that won't fully come through, an opinion they voiced during public comment at a meeting Thursday of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

The ETA requires up to 450 megawatts of replacement resources, including energy storage, be set up in the affected school district, which is the Central Consolidated School District, or CCSD.

To satisfy this, the Public Service Company of New Mexico previously had a commitment, approved by the New Mexico Public Regulation, to set up a 100-megawatt solar energy and 30-megawatt battery storage facility in San Juan County's CCSD called the Rockmont Solar Project.

It was one of a few projects in northwestern New Mexico to meet the ETA goals.

But the Rockmont solar project fell through. PNM told the state regulators about seller default and early termination in 2023.

Now, energy advocates are worried San Juan County won't get all of the renewable energy resources outlined in the Energy Transition Act.

It's not necessarily PNM's fault.

In its 2026 resource application, PNM proposed the Quail Ranch solar project in Rio Rancho with 100 megawatts of solar capacity and additional battery storage. The utility didn't label it as a replacement for the Rockmont Solar Project.

But PRC advocacy staffer Mary Jane Parks testified that Quail Ranch would be a good replacement for the Rockmont project and "complies with the goals of the New Mexico ETA," according to the recommendation filed May 3.

The PRC hearing examiner at the time didn't explicitly write that the Quail Ranch solar project would act as a replacement, though he recommended the PRC approve PNM's proposed projects.

Still, the PRC staffer talking about replacement sparked alarm among energy and environmental advocacy groups.

Advocates attended Thursday's PRC open meeting, the first regular open meeting since the hearing examiner's recommendation came out, to ask the commission not to label Quail Ranch as a replacement for Rockmont.

After the meeting, PNM spokesperson Kelley-Ranae Huber told the Journal the 2026 resource application wasn't filed to replace the San Juan coal plant resources as outlined by the ETA.

She said PNM included locational preferences for resources for CCSD and Navajo Nation, and none of the bids was successful. Huber said the utility still "intends to include locational preferences for new resources in a future request for proposals."

The concerns

At the PRC meeting Thursday, the state regulators limited public comments to five minutes in order to get through their other agenda items. They encouraged commenters to submit their thoughts via writing as well.

Joseph Hernandez was concerned for his daughter, who goes to a CCSD school . He said the property tax base coming from the large-scale solar project would help many of the district's students.

"So many people in my community still don't have access to electricity, and renewable energy is a way that we can provide electricity to our communities, clean energy," said Hernandez, who lives in Shiprock. "And that is the vision of the Energy Transition Act with 100% renewable energy replacement."

Hernandez is also the Indigenous energy organizer with Naeva, a Native advocacy organization, and served on the community advisory committee convened to help with northwestern New Mexico's energy transition following the San Juan Generating Station's closure.

"I am asking that the commission reconsider and really think about ensuring that we're doing everything we can to follow through with the vision of the Energy Transition Act and bring clean, renewable energy that should be sited here in the Central Consolidated School District," he said.

Cara Lynch, an attorney with the Coalition for Clean, Affordable Energy, said her organization didn't intervene in the case because the renewable energy resources proposed are uncontroversial. Then, PRC staff said this is a replacement option, she said, while not providing sufficient evidence.

"It would further strip integrity from the implementation of the ETA, harming the communities that carry the heavy weight of this energy transition," she said. "That would be neither justice nor reasonable."

Tom Solomon is the co-coordinator at 350 New Mexico, an environmental advocacy organization. He said experts drafting the ETA knew the closure would leave a hole in the tax base of the San Juan County school district, and PNM has a moral obligation to do better to the northwestern New Mexico community.

"We must do better," he said.

New Mexico-based attorney Stephanie Dzur said the Energy Transition Act was groundbreaking legislation to mitigate environmental harm while replacing tax revenue and creating new jobs.

"It appears PNM is unceremoniously moving on from the obligation to site replacement resources in the Central Consolidated School District," she said.

She quoted New Mexico senior U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, a Democrat, who said it's crucial to build as much new energy as possible in communities hit by the retirement of coal.

"This is going to be hard," Heinrich said in 2020. "I'm not one of those folks that tries to oversell the fact that we're going to be dealing with such a job loss that's concentrated in one community."

The PRC hasn't yet come to a decision on the case, so it's not clear how the state regulators will approach the concerns about the Rio Rancho solar plant acting as a replacement for an energy resource in CCSD.