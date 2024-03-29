Ending the death penalty is topic of League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge lunch April 2

"How the Truth of Lethal Injection Could End the Death Penalty" is the topic of this week's guest speaker at the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge luncheon on April 2.

The event will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike, a news release said.

Corinna Barrett

The League welcomes professor Corinna Barrett Lain of the University of Richmond School of Law, one of the nation’s leading authorities on the death penalty.

Lain, the S.D. Roberts & Sandra Moore Professor of Law at Richmond, is a recipient of the university’s Distinguished Educator Award, the highest award the university bestows. Lain has published numerous articles, essays, and blog posts about lethal injection over the last decade, according to the release.

Lain is described in the release as one of the leading voices on criminal justice in Virginia, where she teaches trial court judges, conducts annual training sessions for the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission’s public defenders and is the lead speaker at the Virginia State Bar’s annual criminal law seminar. She also sits on the Virginia Criminal Justice Conference, a reform body that includes a Virginia Supreme Court justice and several members of the Virginia Court of Appeals, and whose charge is to recommend and draft criminal justice reform proposals for legislative consideration.

Lain is a former prosecutor and former sergeant in the Army, where she served as a truck driver.

Bring or purchase a boxed lunch. Coffee and tea will be served.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Ending the death penalty is topic of League lunch Tuesday