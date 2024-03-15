Ending the 4-day school week is an attack on Democracy

In 2023, the Legislature passed House Bill 130, a bipartisan bill signed by Gov. Lujan Grisham to extend classroom time for New Mexico students. The idea of enforcing 5-day school weeks was considered during discussions yet rejected. During this year's budget debates (HB 2), an amendment prohibiting the Government from allocating funds to mandate 5-day school weeks was introduced and approved on a bipartisan basis in the House, then the Senate.

Despite these efforts, Gov. Lujan Grisham quickly acted to disregard the Legislature and enforce the 5-day school week. Due to overwhelming opposition including from the unions which form her political base, Lujan Grisham made some small compromises.

Early college high schools will be exempt from the minimum 180 instructional day requirement.

There is also some flexibility for apprenticeship, a work study program, a dual-credit program, employment, community service, or similar activities.

But, for your average rural district a host of new requirements relating to educational performance metrics are designed to ultimately force them to adopt 5-day weeks.

While we at OAK NM take a back seat to no one in our support for educational improvements, the Gov. is only imposing these guidelines on one group of schools that have 4-day weeks in place. She has leverage and is going to use it. We all know that New Mexico schools are not performing up to their potential. What we don’t have is evidence that 4-day weeks are a problem or that the Gov.’s arbitrary solution will have any benefit in terms of student outcomes.

We do know that implementing a 5-day school week could cost school districts millions in operating expenses and make gaining and retaining qualified staff more difficult than it already is. Evidence for the latter comes in both surveys and from the unions that represent teachers.

A significant majority of New Mexico parents, with 69% of elementary parents, express a strong preference for the 4-day school schedule. The 4-day week is also favored by teachers while adding rural school districts in recruiting and retaining educators. Superintendents like Ron Hendrix of Socorro Public Schools highlight the positive impact on teacher morale and retention due to the 4-day week.

Students overwhelmingly support the 4-day school week, with 85% expressing a high level of satisfaction. The ability to schedule medical appointments and other essential activities on Fridays without missing class time is a key benefit cited by parents, teachers, and students.

Furthermore, athletes in rural areas benefit from the 4-day week, as it allows for extensive travel to sporting events without missing class time. There is no substantial evidence to suggest that 4-day weeks negatively impact student performance.

It is concerning that Gov. Lujan Grisham is pushing to eliminate the 4-day school week option despite its positive effects on teacher retention and student attendance. Disregarding the Legislature and local school boards' preferences raises questions about the Gov.'s commitment to rural New Mexico.

For those in rural communities, the freedom to operate on a 4-day school week is significant and should be respected. Gov. Lujan Grisham's consistent dismissal of rural interests undermines the principles of democracy in New Mexico.

Dow is project manager of Opportunity for All Kids, a New Mexico-based educational reform project of the Rio Grande Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Ending the 4-day school week is an attack on Democracy