Endangerment charges filed after child treated with Narcan

May 24—Two people face child endangerment charges after a 4-year-old in their care had to be revived with CPR and Narcan.

Chad Bolinger and Danielle McLaughlin of St. Joseph each were charged this week with Class A misdemeanors of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child stemming from an incident in February. Police and emergency responders arrived at a local home at about 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 3 after the girl was reported to be unresponsive and not breathing, probable cause statements said. They were able to resuscitate the girl, who later was found to have methadone and fentanyl in her system and also showed signs of methadone withdrawal, indicating to medical staff she had been exposed to the drug over some time, court documents said.

Bolinger and McLaughlin had custody of the child at the time and both were taking methadone at the time of the incident, the probable cause document said. It also added the child had run away from home alone on four occasions, once onto the Belt Highway.

No court dates have been set for the two at this time.