Endangered species babies born at Cornish zoo

Golden lion tamarins were once classified as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature [Newquay Zoo]

Newquay Zoo has welcomed babies from a number of endangered species.

A baby Philippine spotted fawn has been born and these deer are one of the rarest species in the world, staff said.

Missy, a golden lion tamarin, a species once listed as critically endangered, has given birth to a pair of babies.

The zoo is part of Wild Planet Trust, a conservation organisation that works to help halt species decline.

The dusky pademelon joey was born late last year but is only now beginning to look out of it mother's pouch [Newquay Zoo]

The zoo said Philippine spotted deer were classed as critically endangered and this was the second time the deer couple, Belle and Neil, had become parents.

Golden lion tamarins were once classified as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Newquay Zoo said a captive breeding programme for the tamarins, involving 41 zoos and institutions around the world, including Paignton Zoo, had enabled a number of animals to be released into the wild.

In addition, the zoo also has a new pademelon joey.

Staff said pademelons were small, shy marsupials that looked similar to wallabies and that the baby was actually born late last year, but the joey had only been seen poking its head out of mum Nora’s pouch.

