ENDANGERED SILVER ALERT: Liberty police searching for 87-year-old man

Update: Rocco Joseph Argento has been found, and he is safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing adult man with dementia on Friday afternoon in Liberty, Missouri.

According to the Liberty Police Department, Rocco Joseph Argento, 85, was last seen traveling in an unknown direction from 438 North Missouri Street in a black 2016 Chevrolet Trax. The Chevrolet has a Missouri license plate that reads ‘KD44F.’

Argento is a white man who is reportedly 5’6″ and weighs around 248 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white and black Kansas City Chiefs jacket with brown corduroy pants.

According to police, Argento has not arrived at his intended destination in the Kansas City area.

If you or anyone you know has seen Argento, his vehicle or know of anyone who might have information related to this Silver Alert, please immediately call 911 or call the Liberty Police Department at (816) 439-4701.

