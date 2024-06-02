Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing O’Fallon, Missouri man

O’FALLON, Mo. – Police in O’Fallon, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday morning.

The O’Fallon Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Bermin Tanaka.

Police claim Tanaka left his home on Mallard Point Drive around 8 a.m. and has not been seen since. He was on foot.

Tanaka is described as a Pacific Islander American, standing 5’6″ and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a khaki cloth brim hat, a gray short-sleeve t-shirt, khaki pants, and dark cloth loafers.

Tanaka has previously been diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, and dementia.

Anyone who has seen Tanaka or has information about his whereabouts is asked to dial 911, contact their nearest law enforcement agency, or call the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200.

