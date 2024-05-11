Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing St. Louis County girl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an “Endangered Person Advisory” for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Authorities say that Ahrianna Jamerson was last seen Friday in the 5600 block of Eagle Valley Drive.

An advisory from the St. Louis County Police Department says Jamerson ran away from home on foot after a disagreement with a family member.

Normandy High School senior barred from graduation, father demanding answers

Jamerson is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with butterflies on it and black leggings.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.