Endangered person advisory issued for missing 12-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a pre-teen who went missing over the weekend.

A county police spokesperson said Ahrianna Jamerson, 12, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Saturday from the 5600 block of Eagle Valley Drive in the Bentwood Townhomes, located across the street from the Norwood Hills Country Club.

Jamerson stands 5’4” and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She was wearing black leggings and a black hoodie with sparkly butterflies on it.

Anyone with information on Jamerson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

