Endangered Person Advisory issued for 5-year-old Farmington boy

FARMINGTON, Mo. – The Farmington Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 5-year-old boy.

Police are looking for 5-year-old Oliver “Patrick” Sulwer, according to officials. He is described as a white male and was wearing a yellow shirt.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Monday at Francois Medical Center, located at 515 Maple Valley Dr. in Farmington, MO. According to police, Oliver was at the medical center for a condition and was taken against medical advice without receiving treatment.

The potential suspect or associate is believed to be 38-year-old Joshua Sulwer. He is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 230 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and was wearing a light blue and white plaid button-up shirt.

Police say the vehicle they’re looking for is a silver 2007 Chrysler Town and Country, with the license plates reading RE5F3U. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Weber Road from Dana Avenue in south St. Louis County, officials say.

Anyone with information on the child, suspect, or vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Farmington Police Department at (573) 431-3131.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.