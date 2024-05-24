UPDATE: Missing Warren County man found safe

UPDATE @ 10:49 a.m.:

The Warren County man who had been missing from his home, prompting a statewide alert has been found.

Phillip Back was safely located around 10:19 a.m. in the Franklin and Springboro area, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the assistance of all involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

INITIAL REPORT:

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Warren County man.

Phillip Back, 86, was last seen leaving his home on Osceola Road in Blanchester around 4 a.m. on Friday. He has not returned.

Back is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. He has brown hair and gray eyes.

Back suffers from Dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

The vehicle he’s believed to be in is a bronze 2016 Toyota Corolla LE with Ohio license plate number JHK6605.

Call or dial 911 if you see the Back or the vehicle.