UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert cancelled for Riverside man

UPDATE @ 8:36 a.m.:

The statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled.

INITIAL REPORT:

A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Riverside man.

>>Search for missing man in water to resume today in Dayton

Timothy Roth, 75, drove away from his Old Harshman Road residence Thursday at noon and has not returned, according to the Huber Heights Police.

He suffers from memory issues and police are concerned for his safety.

Roth is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, weighs 232 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes, Huber Heights Police said.

He was last seen driving a grey 2018 Buick Regal Tour X with Ohio plate number KBJ7235.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Huber Heights Police Department at (937) 233-2080.

We will continue to provide updates.