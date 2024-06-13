Endangered Kemp's ridley turtle seen nesting in Ponce Inlet

A rare breed of turtle made its way onto Volusia County's shoreline to nest recently: A Kemp's ridley turtle.

The turtle was seen on Monday nesting in Ponce Inlet, but it's not the first time she's been here to nest.

The Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet started tracking her in 2005, and she has returned to the county eight times since then to nest, according to a county news release. She had already laid eggs in Ponce Inlet a few weeks ago.

The event is special because Kemp's ridley turtles are endangered and a rare sighting in Florida. Volusia County has only recorded 26 such nests since 1996.

But this nesting season alone, the county has recorded three Kemp's ridley nests in Ponce Inlet and one in New Smyrna Beach.

"Across the state, only 13, including the four in Volusia County, Kemp's ridley nests have been recorded as of May 31," according to the county.

A Kemp's ridley sea turtle

Other varieties of turtles have been busy along Volusia County's coast.

There have been 283 nests reported this year, including six leatherback, one green and 272 loggerhead nests.

Hatchlings will be emerging soon. People play a role in giving them a better chance at survival and helping sea turtles overall.

"Beachgoers should flatten sandcastles, fill in holes, and remove chairs and equipment at the end of the day to avoid obstructing nesting and hatchling sea turtles," according to the county. "Beachfront lighting poses a threat by deterring nesting females and disorienting hatchlings, drawing them toward danger instead of the ocean.

"Residents can help by redirecting lights away from the beach and turning them off when not in use, allowing natural moonlight and starlight to guide the turtles."

Sea turtle nesting season is May 1-Oct. 31. For information on turtle protection efforts and lighting, people can call 386-238-4773 or go to volusiaseaturtles.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Kemp's ridley turtle sea turtle returns to Volusia County