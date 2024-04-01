End of the line for South Coast Rail: MBTA to talk project's final stages at meeting

FALL RIVER — It's nearly boarding time.

The South Coast Rail team has invited the public to a community meeting to discuss the project, which is wrapping up construction. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 10, at 6 p.m. at Morton Middle School.

Here’s what to expect and how to take part:

Who will be at the South Coast Rail meeting?

Representatives from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will be on hand to deliver information about Fall River’s new commuter rail line to Boston.

A train rolls into the newly completed Freetown Station stop of the South Coast Rail during a ribbon cutting Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

What will the MBTA be talking about?

Construction: The entire South Coast Rail project should be substantially complete by the end of this month, so the MBTA will be marking that milestone.

Testing: The project is now in the midst of a monthslong testing phase where the MBTA simulates service.

Safety: The MBTA has been heavily promoting the need for caution along the rights of way and discouraging illegal dumping.

When will the first South Coast Rail train finally roll out of the station? How much will a ticket cost? What's the South Coast Rail train schedule? Will it run on weekends?

The MBTA has not yet answered any of these questions publicly — more information may be available at the April 10 meeting, or ask them yourself during the question-and-answer period.

How do I take part in the meeting?

The meeting, in Morton’s auditorium at 1135 N. Main St., is free and open to the public.

For more information, email SouthCoastRail@dot.state.ma.us.

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: MBTA plans meeting on South Coast Rail's final stages in Fall River